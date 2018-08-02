Paltan: 'Dipika Kakar, You Are A Star,' Shoaib Ibrahim To Wife

Shoaib Ibrahim shared this picture with Dipika Kakar (Image courtesy: shoaib2087)

Highlights The trailer of Paltan dropped by this afternoon Dipika plays Gurmeet Choudhary's wife in Paltan Paltan releases on September 7

TV actress Dipika Kakar is making her Bollywood debut with J P Dutta's war drama Paltan and husband Shoaib Ibrahim couldn't be more proud of her. Dipika plays Gurmeet Choudhary's wife in Paltan, who is one of the many actors in the film. The trailer of Paltan dropped by this afternoon and Shoaib made sure it was a special day for Dipika. "You are a star, the star of my life. You shine the brightest to brighten my life. You make me proud, you always do! Love you to the moon and back, Dipika. Keep Shining Proud of Paltan, long way to go. Proud of you," Shoaib wrote for Dipika while sharing a picture with her. The couple celebrated the trailer launch by cutting a cake and Shoaib's family also joined in.

Take a look at the celebrations here.

Paltan's plot is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes, which took place in October 1967 along the Sikkim border. Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Siddhanth Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane, Luv Sinha and actress Sonal Chauhan are also part of Paltan.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer here.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. Though Shoaib quit the show in a year, Dipika continued to headline it for years. The got married in Bhopal this February. The couple later hosted a grand wedding reception for friends and colleagues in Mumbai. Shoaib currently features in the TV show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey.

Paltan hits the screens on September 7.