The 'Unofficial Wedding Vows' Of Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

Highlights
- "Smallest things are the most important," they wrote on their Instagram
- Dipika and Shoaib posted some pictures of their 'daily chores
- The couple is back home in Mumbai
Here's what Dipika Kakar posted on her Instagram:
Some unofficial marriage vows!!! smallest things are the most imp... so here we promise each other we will do our duties and help each other in all the daily chores of everyday!!! we will spread happiness in our lives and never let the friendship fade off... we will build a happy comfortable world for ourselves and stay happily ever after.... #marriedlife #loveofmylife #bestfriends #husbandandwife #happiness #love #relationshipgoals #shoaika #dodilmilrahehain #dodilmilgaye
Dipika and Shoaib got married on February 21, as per Muslim wedding rituals in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The wedding was preceded by a haldi ceremony. Later, the couple hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai, on February 26, for their colleagues.
Dipika was last seen in TV reality show Entertainment Ki Raat, which last aired on February 17, 2018. She will reportedly feature in J P Dutta's upcoming film Paltan. Shoaib, on the other hand, has resumed shooting for his show Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre.