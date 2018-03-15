The 'Unofficial Wedding Vows' Of Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika wrote on Instagram, "We will spread happiness in our lives and never let the friendship fade off"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 15, 2018 22:53 IST
The 'Unofficial Wedding Vows' Of Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married on February 21 (Image courtesy - ms.dipika)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Smallest things are the most important," they wrote on their Instagram
  2. Dipika and Shoaib posted some pictures of their 'daily chores
  3. The couple is back home in Mumbai
After posting some loves-struck pictures on their Instagram, the newlywed couple - Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim - surprised their fans with the photos of them fulfilling their 'unofficial wedding vows'. The couple, who get married in Bhopal is back in Mumbai, and are getting on with their life like regular married couples. On Thursday evening, Dipika and Shoaib shared a similar post on their Instagram - a couple of pictures of them doing 'daily chores'. They captioned the post, "Some unofficial marriage vows!!! Smallest things are the most important... so here we promise each other we will do our duties and help each other in all the daily chores of everyday!!! We will spread happiness in our lives and never let the friendship fade off... we will build a happy comfortable world for ourselves and stay happily ever after...." The couple met and fell in love on the sets of their show Sasural Simar Ka.

Here's what Dipika Kakar posted on her Instagram:
 


Dipika and Shoaib got married on February 21, as per Muslim wedding rituals in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The wedding was preceded by a haldi ceremony. Later, the couple hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai, on February 26, for their colleagues.

Take a look at the pictures from their wedding festivities.
 

 

 


Dipika was last seen in TV reality show Entertainment Ki Raat, which last aired on February 17, 2018. She will reportedly feature in J P Dutta's upcoming film Paltan. Shoaib, on the other hand, has resumed shooting for his show Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre.
 

