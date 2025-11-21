Palash Muchhal Receives Warm Welcome At Smriti Mandhana's House Ahead Of Wedding On November 23

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding celebrations have begun in full swing. The World Cup-winning Indian cricketer confirmed her engagement to the music composer on Thursday. The two will be getting married on November 23.

Now, pictures of Palash Muchhal receiving a warm welcome at Smriti's house has surfaced online.

He exudes ethnic charm in an embroidered kurta-pyjama set. A relative from the bride's family adorns him with a garland before sharing a warm hug. The rituals unfold to the beat of drums, setting an atmosphere of cheer and merriment.

On November 20, Smriti Mandhana shared a fun video on Instagram confirming her engagement with Palash Muchhal. The clip showed the cricketer shaking a leg to the popular Bollywood song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Accompanying her were her teammates Shreyanka Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav.

Although the choreographed performance started as a playful act, it soon transformed into a major personal announcement. By the end of the video, Smriti Mandhana lifted her hand towards the camera, flashing a sparkling engagement ring.

Congratulations are in order for Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal. Wishing them is none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has issued an official letter, extending blessings and warm wishes to the couple.

The letter read, "It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Sou. Smriti and Chi. Palash, to be held on November 23, 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on this auspicious and joyous occasion."

The letter added, “Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other's presence, and may their hearts, minds, and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them towards a future filled with joy and deep understanding." Read the full message here.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal reportedly started dating in 2019.