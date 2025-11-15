Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal To Marry On November 20? Wedding Invite Leaked

Ardh's casting director shared pictures with Palash and Smriti on Instagram with the caption, "Let's get you married."

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal To Marry On November 20? Wedding Invite Leaked
Smriti and Palash have been dating for quite a few years now.
New Delhi:

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are rumoured to get married on November 20. 

What's Happening

  • Ahead of the rumoured wedding, a supposed wedding invitation for India women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal went viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. 
  • The card claimed the two were set to get married soon. 
  • Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
  • The buzz intensified after Barsha Gogoi, Ardh's (a film written and directed by Palash) casting director shared pictures with Palash and Smriti on Friday. 
  • The caption read, "Hello hello Bhaisaab @palash_muchhal. Let's get you MARRIEDDDDD." Palash also reacted with a red heart emoticon. 
  • Neither Smriti nor Palash has responded to the rumours so far. 
  • However, sources close to the two claim the couple has been planning the event for months and intends to reveal details only after the cricketing season concludes.

Background

Speculation around their relationship intensified earlier in October when, during an event at the state press club, Palash had said about Smriti, "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say."

Smriti recently played a pivotal role in helping India win the ICC Women's ODI World Cup - the team's maiden world title. With 5,322 runs in 117 ODIs, she is India's second-highest run-scorer after Mithali Raj.

Palash, who has frequently posted about India's victory, also shared photos with Smriti and the World Cup trophy. In one caption, he wrote, "Am I still dreaming? (sic)" 

In another post celebrating India's win, Palash featured Smriti smiling while he showed his 'SM18' tattoo, a reference to Mandhana's initials and jersey number.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal, Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Wedding
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com