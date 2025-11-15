Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal To Marry On November 20? Wedding Invite Leaked

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are rumoured to get married on November 20.

What's Happening

Ahead of the rumoured wedding, a supposed wedding invitation for India women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal went viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

The card claimed the two were set to get married soon.



The buzz intensified after Barsha Gogoi, Ardh's (a film written and directed by Palash) casting director shared pictures with Palash and Smriti on Friday.

The caption read, "Hello hello Bhaisaab @palash_muchhal. Let's get you MARRIEDDDDD." Palash also reacted with a red heart emoticon.

Neither Smriti nor Palash has responded to the rumours so far.

However, sources close to the two claim the couple has been planning the event for months and intends to reveal details only after the cricketing season concludes.

Background

Speculation around their relationship intensified earlier in October when, during an event at the state press club, Palash had said about Smriti, "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say."

Smriti recently played a pivotal role in helping India win the ICC Women's ODI World Cup - the team's maiden world title. With 5,322 runs in 117 ODIs, she is India's second-highest run-scorer after Mithali Raj.

Palash, who has frequently posted about India's victory, also shared photos with Smriti and the World Cup trophy. In one caption, he wrote, "Am I still dreaming? (sic)"

In another post celebrating India's win, Palash featured Smriti smiling while he showed his 'SM18' tattoo, a reference to Mandhana's initials and jersey number.