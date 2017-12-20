PadMan Song Aaj Se Teri Shows Akshay Kumar As Radhika Apte's 'Superhero' Akshay Kumar plays Lakshmikant, who loves his wife Gayatri (Radhika Apte) and will go to any lengths to make her happy and comfortable

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in Padman. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Aaj Se Teri is composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Arijit Singh The song gives a glimpse of Akshay and Radhika's onscreen love story PadMan will hit the screens on January 26 PadMan released the film's first song, which has been picturized on Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. The song titled, Aaj Se Teri, gives a glimpse of Lakshmikant (Akshay) and Gayatri's (Radhika) love story. Lakshmikant dotes on his wife loves his wife and has vowed to make her happy come what may. When she tears in her eyes due to slicing onions, he made a onion slicer using a toy. When she was uncomfortably seated on the cycle, Lakshmikant attached a chair to it. And this we know from the trailer - that to ensure menstrual hygiene for Gayatri, Lakshmikant invented a low cost sanitary pad making machine (after many, many difficulties).



Watch Lakshmikant and Gayatri's sweet love story in Aaj Se Teri:







PadMan is a touted to be The Sanitary Man From A Sacred Land, which in turn is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. Twinkle Khanna, who is producing PadMan through Mrs FunnyBones Movies, told Reuters: "After writing the book, the obvious way to get this inside the consciousness of both modern and rural India seemed to be through a movie, and here we are today."



Of her expectations from the film, Twinkle said: "I am hopeful that something that has been hidden in the darkness... will finally be in the spotlight so that a young girl can go up to her parents and say that she needs sanitary pads over the ubiquitous fairness creams."



Aaj Se Teri is composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Arijit Singh. R Balki-directed PadMan also stars Sonam Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film will hit the screens on January 26.



(With inputs from Reuters)



