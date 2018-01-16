PadMan Or 'Prank Man', Confused About Akshay Kumar's Nickname After This Video

Bechara Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte - they were subjected to so much pranking on the sets of PadMan! Courtesy, Akshay Kumar and his crazy ideas. A behind-the-scenes video, released by Team PadMan, shows how the 50-year-old actor pranked his co-stars and team mates and even director R Balki on the sets of his upcoming movie. From sticking posters with shady statements on people's shirts to scaring people with fake insect cut outs, the actor had it all up his sleeves. Radhika Apte appeared particularly perturbed (all in good humour though) when Akshay would simply make her phone disappear.
Highlights
- Akshay pranked all his co-stars on PadMan sets
- He used to hide Radhika Apte's phone
- Akshay mock punched Sonam Kapoor also
Not just just, Akshay Kumar also can be seen mock practising his punching skills with Sonam as the punching bag and pranking Radhika Apte on a stretcher. This new video will leave you a little confused about what to address Akshay Kumar as from now onwards - PadMan or 'Prank Man.'
CommentsSonam for her reputation of being a fashionista. Sonam is from Paris, he said, courtesy her much envied wardrobe. Even after all this, Akshay is so much loved by his crew members and a glimpse of which is what Sonam Kapoor told IANS: "Such a pleasure working with the indomitable Akshay Kumar. He was the perfect person to play the role of PadMan."
Directed by R Balki, PadMan is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 25 (rescheduled from January 26), when it will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much awaited Padmaavat.