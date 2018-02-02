'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 8: With 'Terrific Business,' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh And Shahid Kapoor's Film Earns Over Rs 166 Crore

Highlights
- 'Superb business' over the weekend is expected
- "Padmaavat" had collected Rs 155 crore till Wednesday
- "Padmaavat" has done 'remarkable' business internationally also
He also mentioned that the business of "Padmaavat" would have crossed Rs 200 crore if all the states would have screened the film.
Here's "Padmaavat" box office score. The international business has also been 'remarkable.'
#Padmaavat concludes [extended] Week 1 on a GLORIOUS NOTE... SUPERB biz over the [extended] weekend... ROCK-SOLID biz on weekdays... This, despite no-screening in few states... However, the TERRIFIC biz in other states helped put up a FANTASTIC number...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018
Had it been a smooth, all-India release, #Padmaavat would've comfortably crossed 200 cr in its [extended] Week 1... The film lost out on [approx] 50 cr+ due to no-screening in few states + protests... Its international biz is REMARKABLE [esp North America and Australia]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018
#Padmaavat is expected to surpass *lifetime biz* of #BajiraoMastani in Weekend 2... Will emerge SLB's HIGHEST GROSSER... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr, Tue 14 cr, Wed 12.50 cr, Thu 11 cr. Total: 166.50 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018
"Padmaavat" stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, who had performed jauhar after Alauddin Khiji invaded her fort. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji in the film and Shahid Kapoor plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband.
"Padmaavat" also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.