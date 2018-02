'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 8: With 'Terrific Business,' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh And Shahid Kapoor's Film Earns Over Rs 166 Crore

Highlights 'Superb business' over the weekend is expected "Padmaavat" had collected Rs 155 crore till Wednesday "Padmaavat" has done 'remarkable' business internationally also

#Padmaavat concludes [extended] Week 1 on a GLORIOUS NOTE... SUPERB biz over the [extended] weekend... ROCK-SOLID biz on weekdays... This, despite no-screening in few states... However, the TERRIFIC biz in other states helped put up a FANTASTIC number... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

Had it been a smooth, all-India release, #Padmaavat would've comfortably crossed 200 cr in its [extended] Week 1... The film lost out on [approx] 50 cr+ due to no-screening in few states + protests... Its international biz is REMARKABLE [esp North America and Australia]... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

#Padmaavat is expected to surpass *lifetime biz* of #BajiraoMastani in Weekend 2... Will emerge SLB's HIGHEST GROSSER... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr, Tue 14 cr, Wed 12.50 cr, Thu 11 cr. Total: 166.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

The first week for Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's "Padmaavat" has concluded on a 'glorious note,' tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has earned Rs 166.50 crore and is 'expected to surpass' the business of(Deepika and Ranveer's 2015 film, also directed by Mr Bhansali) in Week 2, he added. Till Wednesday, "" had collected Rs 155 crore and Rs 11 crore more was added to its Thursday's business. "#Padmaavat concludes [extended] Week 1 on a glorious note... Superb business over the [extended] weekend... Rock-solid business on weekdays... This, despite no-screening in few states... However, the terrific business in other states helped put up a fantastic number," Mr Adarsh wrote. "" released after a month's delay amid huge protests by Karni Sena.He also mentioned that the business of "" would have crossed Rs 200 crore if all the states would have screened the film.Here's "" box office score. The international business has also been 'remarkable.'" stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, who had performedafter Alauddin Khiji invaded her fort. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji in the film and Shahid Kapoor plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee praised Ranveer's performance and wrote, " The director's most willing ally in this endeavour is Ranveer Singh , ebulliently evil and visceral in his portrayal of a venal villain on the rampage. He is never short on energy."" also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.