'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 7: Deepika Padukone's 'Unstoppable' Film Crosses Rs 150-Crore-Mark

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 01, 2018 19:36 IST
Deepika Padukone in "Padmaavat." (Image courtesy: bhansaliproductionsfc)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" made Rs 155 crore in a week
  2. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-film was made on a budget of Rs 190 crore
  3. "Padmaavat" has performed well at the international box office too
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" is unstoppable, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has collected Rs 155 crore, as of Wednesday. "Padmaavat is unstoppable. Crosses Rs 150 crore mark," he tweeted. The Rs 190-crore film is among the top three grossers worldwide and it is also Deepika Padukone's seventh rs 1000 crore-film. "Padmaavat" released amid fierce protests from Rajput karni Sena and other fringe outfits. The film was not screened in several states for the fear of vandalism. Despite the opposition and threats, "Padmaavat" collected Rs 155 crore in seven days.

Take a look at "Padmaavat"'s box office report card here:
 


In the international box office scenario, only Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle are ahead of "Padmaavat." The film has performed exceptionally well in North America. In Australia, "Padmaavat," just one-week-old, has crossed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale, Salman Khan's Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai and also Mr Bhansali's last release Bajirao Mastani.
 

"Padmaavat" is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad, which narrates the story of Rani Padmini of Chittor, who performed jauhar after Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor. Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmini while Ranveer Singh plays the role of Khilji. Shahid Kapoor plays Deepika's onscreen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh.

The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. "Padmaavat" released on january 25 and it now entering its second week.

padmaavat box officepadmaavat week 1 collectionsdeepika padukone padmaavat

