'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 7: Deepika Padukone's 'Unstoppable' Film Crosses Rs 150-Crore-Mark

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" is unstoppable, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has collected Rs 155 crore, as of Wednesday. "Padmaavat is unstoppable. Crosses Rs 150 crore mark," he tweeted. The Rs 190-crore film is among the top three grossers worldwide and it is also Deepika Padukone's seventh rs 1000 crore-film. "Padmaavat" released amid fierce protests from Rajput karni Sena and other fringe outfits. The film was not screened in several states for the fear of vandalism. Despite the opposition and threats, "Padmaavat" collected Rs 155 crore in seven days.
Take a look at "Padmaavat"'s box office report card here:
In the international box office scenario, only Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle are ahead of "Padmaavat." The film has performed exceptionally well in North America. In Australia, "Padmaavat," just one-week-old, has crossed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale, Salman Khan's Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai and also Mr Bhansali's last release Bajirao Mastani.
The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. "Padmaavat" released on january 25 and it now entering its second week.