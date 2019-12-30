Padma Lakshmi's Stinging Response To Magazine For Mistaking Her For Priyanka Chopra

Padma Lakshmi shared this photo (courtesy padmalakshmi )

Padma Lakshmi, who sports many hats, recently called out The New Yorker magazine for tagging global star Priyanka Chopra in a post featuring her. The 49-year-old model, author, actress and TV personality featured in one of The New Yorker's "celebrity cartoon take-over" posts, in which the magazine posts about a celebrity's favourite cartoon illustration published before. While The New Yorker got the photo of Padma Lakshmi right, they appear to have mistakenly tagged Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle to the post. Padma Lakshmi, who is known for her outspokenness on social media, shared a screenshot of The New Yorker's post, which is now deleted, in which Priyanka's Instagram handle can be seen on the Top Chef host's photo. Padma Lakshmi, who is of Indian origin, accompanied it with a sarcastic caption: "Thank you to the illustrious '@nydailynews' for the shout-out. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #justindianthings."

Earlier in 2017, actress Deepika Padukone opened up about being mistaken for her colleague Priyanka several times by the foreign media. Months after being referred as Priyanka at the Los Angeles airport that year, Deepika told news agency PTI at an event: "It's not just about me being offended. It's you all in this room who should be offended. It's not just ignorance, it's also racist. Two people of similar colour are not the same people. So, you as fellow Indians should actually be calling them out and educating them instead of encouraging it. Ignorance is ignorance. I feel bad for them."

Priyanka Chopra has also been involved in a case of mistaken identity - embarrassingly, a picture of Yukta Mookhey was used instead of her by ABC, the network that aired her debut American series Quantico. Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson's Baywatch and continued her Hollywood association with Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake.

Padma Lakshmi is also author of books like Easy Exotic and Tangy, Tart, Hot And Sweet and has hosted Food Network's cook show Padma's Passport. She's best known for hosting and judging popular food reality show Top Chef.