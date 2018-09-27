Padma Lakshmi Writes Of Being 'Depressed, Nauseous' After Revealing Rape At 16

"I want to thank each and every one of you that reached out," wrote Padma Lakshmi (courtesy padmalakshmi)

Highlights "The outpouring has been such a salve," she wrote "A balm to my frayed nerves and feeling flayed," she added "I have been anxious, depressed," said Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi, who recently opened up about being raped at 16, wrote a heart-wrenching thank you note for her followers, who responded to her piece in New York Times with empathy. Picking out two of the most powerful lines from her op-ed, first published on Tuesday, the 48-year-old celebrity wrote: "I want to thank each and every one of you that reached out, commented, tweeted, shared this piece with others, and more importantly shared your own stories." The post she shared bears these words: "Some say a man shouldn't pay a price for an act he committed as a teenager. But the woman pays the price for the rest of her life, and so do the people who love her."

In her new Instagram post, the mother of eight-year-old daughter said she has battle depression and anxiety in the recent past as she relived her harrowing experience while writing her piece: "In the past three days I have been anxious, depressed, nauseous, sobbing and holding on to #littlehands so much and so tightly she is highly annoyed! (She has no idea why and thinks it's mommy's hormones.)" In her post, she also added: "But the outpouring has been such a salve, a balm to my frayed nerves and feeling flayed."

In her opinion piece titled: "I Was Raped at 16 and I Kept Silent", she shared her harrowing tale of sexual abuse in the wake of Donald Trump's tweet questioning the authenticity of Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. "On Friday, President Trump tweeted that if what Dr. Blasey said was true, she would have filed a police report years ago. But I understand why both women would keep this information to themselves for so many years, without involving the police," she had written.

Padma Lakshmi's big revelation was shared as a contributory account to social media's '#WhyIDidntReport' movement, which is an attempt to document the various reasons why women refrained from sharing their accounts of abuse earlier. On Wednesday, Padma Lakshmi ended her post with: "What happens to a woman's body should be HER choice at all times, and in all cases. We must exert dominion over our own bodies. That what's at stake here. And that's why I shared what I did. Thank you for your support." She signed off her post referencing the #TimesUp and the #MeToo campaigns.

Padma Lakshmi is also author of books like Easy Exotic and Tangy, Tart, Hot And Sweet and has hosted Food Network's cook show Padma's Passport. She's best known for hosting and judging Top Chef.