Oscars 2026 Security Beefed Up Due To Threat Of Iran Attack? Executive Producer Clarifies

The 98th Oscars ceremony will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the red carpet was rolled out in Hollywood, marking the beginning of preparations for the biggest night in cinema.

This year's celebrations come amid heightened security after the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) warned California law enforcement about the possibility of a retaliatory drone attack by Iran targeting the US West Coast.

Following the concern, executive producer Raj Kapoor assured the media about the safety of guests.

"I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects—and that comes down to our security team. So, of course, every year we monitor what's going on in the world. We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it's a close collaboration," Raj Kapoor said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He added, "This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, or who is even a fan of the show when they're standing outside the barricades to feel safe, protected, and welcome. It's our job as a producing team to make sure that translates, and that really comes down to us with this very tight relationship. We have a whole other team of support. It's something that we don't take lightly, and we take a lot of responsibility for."

The FBI notified law enforcement across California that Iran could potentially retaliate for American military actions by launching drones toward the West Coast, ABC News reported.

In a statement to the LA Times, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said the department was continuing to operate at an "elevated level of readiness and is maintaining increased vigilance." However, they didn't comment on the memo.

About the Iran-Israel War

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a coordinated military attack on Iran, leading to the assassination of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran, in retaliation, targeted American bases across the Middle East as well as military targets in Israel, leading to the closure of airspace across Gulf countries and the evacuation of all foreign tourists.

The intense US and Israeli bombing campaign has killed civilians and destroyed homes and public buildings, triggering unrest in the Gulf countries and other parts of the world.

About the Oscars 2026

Comedian Conan O'Brien will return to host the award ceremony.

Sinners is leading the pack with a stunning 16 nods, shattering the previous record of 14 held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016).

Actor Priyanka Chopra will join the award ceremony as a presenter alongside an esteemed list that includes Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The previously announced Oscars presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, and Zoe Saldaña.