Oscars 2025: Nominations To Be Announced Today, When And Where To Watch In India

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the Oscar nominations for 2025 will be revealed on Thursday (January 23). Originally set for January 17, the announcement had been delayed multiple times due to the LA wildfires.

Now, the nominations will be announced today at 7:00 PM IST, during a live-streamed ceremony hosted by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang.

The live presentation will take place at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Sennott and Yang will announce the nominees in all 24 Oscar categories. The event will be streamed globally on platforms like Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital channels.

Additionally, it will be broadcast on ABC's Good Morning America and available for streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

The original date for the nominations announcement was January 17, but it was postponed to January 19 due to the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles, affecting many Oscar voters and damaging numerous structures.

This led the Academy to extend the voting period and adjust the announcement schedule. As the fires persisted, the voting period was further extended to January 17 and the announcement date was shifted to January 23. Additionally, the Oscar Nominees Luncheon was cancelled.

Despite the delays, the 97th Academy Awards ceremony will proceed as scheduled on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre. Conan O'Brien will host the star-studded event.