Oscars 2018: Allison Janney Wins Best Supporting Actress For I, Tonya Allison Janney, dressed in pretty red dress, collected the Best Supporting Actress Oscar

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT Allison Janney at Oscars 2018. (Image courtesy: AFP) New Delhi: Highlights This was Allison Janney's first Oscar nomination Sam Rockwell won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar before her The 90th Academy Awards are currently underway in California I, Tonya at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in India). The first big award of the day went to Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri (picked by I, Tonya. Janney Allison had already won the Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA and her first trophy in January at the Golden Globes for her portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding's mother.



Others nominated in the category are beat Mary J. Blige, Mudbound, Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread, Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird and Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. This was Allison's first nomination and win at the Academy Awards. "My fellow nominees, you represent everything that is good and right and human about this profession," she said while accepting her award.



Allison started her acceptance speech by saying: "I did it all by myself," and then added: ""Steven Rogers (screenwriter of I, Tonya), look what you did, look at what you did. You're a brilliant writer. Thank you for the gift of LaVona. I did not see this coming. You did. You give new meaning to the word friend."



"He wanted to show people what else I could do, that I could play someone this far away from myself and yet make her real and grounded," Janney said last year. "I have to say it's hard to say you had fun playing someone so awful, but it was a fun challenge," she added.



Jimmy Kimmel has returned as host for the second time and he has "promised" a jet-ski to the winner who gives the shortest acceptance speech so far Best Documentary winner is leading with a 36 second speech.



The 90th Academy Awards are currently underway in California's Dolby Theatre and you can track the



Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for her role inat the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in India). The first big award of the day went to(picked by Sam Rockwell for Best Supporting Actor ) but the next one was for. Janney Allison had already won the Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA and her first trophy in January at the Golden Globes for her portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding's mother.Others nominated in the category are beat Mary J. Blige,, Lesley Manville,, Laurie Metcalf,and Octavia Spencer,. This was Allison's first nomination and win at the Academy Awards. "My fellow nominees, you represent everything that is good and right and human about this profession," she said while accepting her award.Allison started her acceptance speech by saying: "I did it all by myself," and then added: ""Steven Rogers (screenwriter of), look what you did, look at what you did. You're a brilliant writer. Thank you for the gift of LaVona. I did not see this coming. You did. You give new meaning to the word friend.""He wanted to show people what else I could do, that I could play someone this far away from myself and yet make her real and grounded," Janney said last year. "I have to say it's hard to say you had fun playing someone so awful, but it was a fun challenge," she added. Jimmy Kimmel has returned as host for the second time and he has "promised" a jet-ski to the winner who gives the shortest acceptance speech so far Best Documentary winner is leading with a 36 second speech.The 90th Academy Awards are currently underway in California's Dolby Theatre and you can track the live updates here