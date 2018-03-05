Oscars 2018: Sam Rockwell Wins Best Supporting Actor For Three Billboards

Actor Sam Rockwell took the first Oscar of the night. He won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, which is also a favourite for the Best Film Oscar. Viola Davis, who won Best Supporting Actress Oscar last year presented the award. Sam, who was nominated for the first time, bested Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project, his Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri co-star Woody Harrelson, Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water, Christopher Plummer and All the Money in the World.
Highlights
- He bested his co-star Woody Harrelson
- Viola Davis presented the award
- Three Billboards is a favourite for the Best Film Oscar too
In Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, Sam Rockwell plays the role of racist cop, whose character arc takes a turn for good after a life altering event. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was Sam Rockwell's third collaboration with director Martin McDonagh after 2012's Seven Psychopaths and 2010 Broadway production A Behanding in Spokane.
In his one-and-a-half-minute acceptance speech (yes host Jimmy Kimmel had timed it), the actor remembered Philip Seymour Hoffman, his parents and thanked the team of film. Sam joked he was trying to win the jet-ski Jimmy Kimmel promised in his monologue to the winner with shortest acceptance speech.
Hollywood's big night started on a light note with few references to Harvey Weinstein, courtesy of host Jimmy Kimmel. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host returned for the job second year in the row.
Comments
Click here for live updates.