Oscars 2018: List Of Winners Oscars 2018: The 90th Academy Awards are currently on at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Oscars 2018: Allison Janney wins Best Supporting Actress (courtesy AFP) New Delhi: Highlights The Oscars is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress Oscar for I, Tonya Sam Rockwell won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Three Billboards I, Tonya. Sam Rockwell, the first winner of the show, won Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the second year in a row - the first host since Billy Crystal to do so. And while it's going to be hard to beat the drama of last year's Best Picture Moonlight-La La Land flub, there could be competition - Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, primary stakeholders in the mix-up, are returning to present the Oscar for Best Picture again. Here's the list of winners (updated live) - and the Oscar goes too...



Best Picture:

Best Director:

Best Actress:

Best Actor:

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Screenplay:

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Best Animated Feature Film: Coco

Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman, Chile

Best Original Score:

Best Original Song:

Best Documentary Feature: Icarus

Best Documentary Short: Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Best Live Action Short: The Silent Child

Best Animation Short: Dear Basketball

Best Sound Editing: Dunkirk

Best Sound Mixing: Dunkirk

Best Production Design: The Shape Of Water

Best Cinematography:

Best Makeup And Hair:Darkest Hour

Best Costume Design:Phantom Thread

Best Film Editing: Dunkirk

Best Visual Effects:Blade Runner



