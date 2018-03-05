Oscars 2018: List Of Winners

Highlights
CommentsIt's Hollywood's biggest night. The 90th Academy Awards are currently on at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Allison Janney took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for I, Tonya. Sam Rockwell, the first winner of the show, won Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the second year in a row - the first host since Billy Crystal to do so. And while it's going to be hard to beat the drama of last year's Best Picture Moonlight-La La Land flub, there could be competition - Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, primary stakeholders in the mix-up, are returning to present the Oscar for Best Picture again. Here's the list of winners (updated live) - and the Oscar goes too...
Best Picture:
Best Director:
Best Actress:
Best Actor:
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Screenplay:
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Best Animated Feature Film: Coco
Best Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman, Chile
Best Original Score:
Best Original Song:
Best Documentary Feature: Icarus
Best Documentary Short: Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Best Live Action Short: The Silent Child
Best Animation Short: Dear Basketball
Best Sound Editing: Dunkirk
Best Sound Mixing: Dunkirk
Best Production Design: The Shape Of Water
Best Cinematography:
Best Makeup And Hair:Darkest Hour
Best Costume Design:Phantom Thread
Best Film Editing: Dunkirk
Best Visual Effects:Blade Runner