Oscar Nominations: Kobe Bryant, Oscar MVP? And Other Fun Facts

Share EMAIL PRINT Basketballer Kobe Bryant is an Oscar nominee (Image courtesy: AFP) Los Angeles: Highlights "What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination," Kobe Bryant tweeted Greta Gerwig is only the fifth female best director nominee Meryl Streepis now the most-nominated performer with her 21st nod The Shape of Water, Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leading the pack. But the statistical quirks that the annual event throws up can be as intriguing as tracking which movies get the most nods. Here are some fun facts and figures from this year's list of nominees:



Female filmmakers recognized



The 7,000-plus voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences managed to remember this year that women make movies too.



Greta Gerwig, recognized for Lady Bird, is only the fifth female best director nominee, and the first since Kathryn Bigelow won for The Hurt Locker in 2010.



Rachel Morrison, the director of photography on Mudbound, is the first woman to receive a nomination for cinematography.



Long live Queen Meryl



Meryl Streep increases her lead as the most nominated performer in history with her 21st nod for Steven Spielberg's The Post.



Her three wins were for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie's Choice (1982) and The Iron Lady (2011).



All hail the maestro



John Williams adds to his record number of music scoring nominations with his 46th for Star Wars: The last Jedi.



His overall total of 51 nominations -- including five for original song -- is the most for any living person, and second only to Walt Disney at 59.



Kobe Bryant: Oscars MVP?



Basketballer Kobe Bryant, an 18-time NBA all-star, is an Oscar nominee thanks to his collaboration with artist Glen Keane and composer John Williams for the short Dear Basketball.



"What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination," Bryant, 39, tweeted following the announcement.



Snubs and surprises



Among this year's big snubs were Golden Globes nominees Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name) and Hong Chau (Downsizing), as well as Wonder Woman, which didn't get a single nomination.



Mudbound and The Big Sick were conspicuously absent from the best picture category, though they received other nominations.



Steven Spielberg (The Post) and Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards) were both left out of the best director category, despite helming two of the most acclaimed movies of the year.



On the other side of the coin, Denzel Washington picked up a surprise 8th nomination for acting, expanding his own record as the most-nominated black actor in Oscars history. He has won twice, for Glory and Training Day.



Washington also has a nomination for best picture for Fences, which he directed and co-produced.





