Oscars 2018: Full List Of Nominations

The Shape Of Water, which won two Golden Globes including Best Director, leads the Oscar nominee list with 13 nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Post each have six nominations, while Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name have four.
The nominees were announced by actors Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish - the latter seemed to have trouble with many names on the list, which she ruefully acknowledged. The Oscars will be held on March 4 - the morning of March 5 for India.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
BEST FILM
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Post
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape Of WaterPhantom Thread
Darkest Hour
Call Me By Your Name
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape Of Water
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
BEST ACTORGary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq
BEST ACTRESS
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Mary J Blige, Mudbound
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape Of Water
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman - Chile
The Insult - LebanonLoveless - Russia
On Body And Soul - Hungary
The Square - Sweden
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape Of Water
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Mudbound
Molly's Game
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Documentary Short Subject
Edith & Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
