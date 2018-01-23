Oscars 2018: Full List Of Nominations

The nominations for the Oscars 2018 have been announced (with Priyanka Chopra making a brief cameo in the visual for Best Cinematography)

Entertainment | Updated: January 23, 2018 20:06 IST
Oscars 2018: Dunkirk has been nominated in the Best Film category (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi:  The nominations for the Oscars 2018 have been announced (with Priyanka Chopra making a brief cameo in the visual for Best Cinematography) and there are few surprises in the list. Golden Globe winners Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Guillermo Del Toro, Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, Allison Janney and Guillermo Del Toro have all made it in their respective categories - the notable omission is James Franco, who has been overlooked for Best Actor. Three Billboards In Ebbing, Missouri - which was the big winner at the Globes - has several nods including Best Film. The Best Director category makes up for the exclusion of Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Jordan Peele (Get Out).

The Shape Of Water, which won two Golden Globes including Best Director, leads the Oscar nominee list with 13 nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Post each have six nominations, while Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name have four.

The nominees were announced by actors Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish - the latter seemed to have trouble with many names on the list, which she ruefully acknowledged. The Oscars will be held on March 4 - the morning of March 5 for India.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

BEST FILM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape Of WaterPhantom Thread

Darkest Hour

Call Me By Your Name

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape Of Water

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

BEST ACTORGary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq

BEST ACTRESS

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water

Meryl Streep, The Post

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Mary J Blige, Mudbound

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape Of Water

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman - Chile

The Insult - LebanonLoveless - Russia

On Body And Soul - Hungary

The Square - Sweden



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape Of Water

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Mudbound

Molly's Game

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best Visual Effects



Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith & Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

