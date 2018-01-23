Oscars 2018: Full List Of Nominations

The nominations for the Oscars 2018 have been announced (with Priyanka Chopra making a brief cameo in the visual for Best Cinematography) and there are few surprises in the list. Golden Globe winners Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Guillermo Del Toro, Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, Allison Janney and Guillermo Del Toro have all made it in their respective categories - the notable omission is James Franco, who has been overlooked for Best Actor. Three Billboards In Ebbing, Missouri - which was the big winner at the Globes - has several nods including Best Film. The Best Director category makes up for the exclusion of Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Jordan Peele (Get Out).The Shape Of Water, which won two Golden Globes including Best Director, leads the Oscar nominee list with 13 nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Post each have six nominations, while Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name have four.The nominees were announced by actors Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish - the latter seemed to have trouble with many names on the list, which she ruefully acknowledged. The Oscars will be held on March 4 - the morning of March 5 for India.Here is the complete list of nominees:BEST FILMThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriThe PostDunkirkGet OutLady BirdThe Shape Of WaterPhantom ThreadDarkest HourCall Me By Your NameBEST DIRECTORChristopher Nolan, DunkirkGreta Gerwig, Lady BirdJordan Peele, Get OutGuillermo Del Toro, The Shape Of WaterPaul Thomas Anderson, Phantom ThreadBEST ACTORGary Oldman, Darkest HourDaniel Day-Lewis, Phantom ThreadDaniel Kaluuya, Get OutTimothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your NameDenzel Washington, Roman J Israel, EsqBEST ACTRESSSaoirse Ronan, Lady BirdFrances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriSally Hawkins, The Shape Of WaterMeryl Streep, The PostMargot Robbie, I, TonyaBEST SUPPORTING ACTORChristopher Plummer, All The Money In The WorldSam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriWillem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectRichard Jenkins, The Shape Of WaterWoody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriBEST SUPPORTING ACTRESSAllison Janney, I, TonyaLaurie Metcalf, Lady BirdMary J Blige, MudboundLesley Manville, Phantom ThreadOctavia Spencer, The Shape Of WaterFOREIGN LANGUAGE FILMA Fantastic Woman - ChileThe Insult - LebanonLoveless - RussiaOn Body And Soul - HungaryThe Square - SwedenBEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAYThe Big SickGet OutLady BirdThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriThe Shape Of WaterBEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAYCall Me By Your NameThe Disaster ArtistLoganMudboundMolly's GameBlade Runner 2049Darkest HourDunkirkMudboundThe Shape of WaterBaby DriverBlade Runner 2049DunkirkThe Shape of WaterStar Wars: The Last JediBaby DriverBlade Runner 2049DunkirkThe Shape of WaterStar Wars: The Last JediBest Production DesignBeauty and the BeastBlade Runner 2049Darkest HourDunkirkThe Shape of WaterBest Visual EffectsBlade Runner 2049Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.Kong: Skull IslandStar Wars: The Last JediWar for the Planet of the ApesBest Costume DesignBeauty and the BeastDarkest HourPhantom ThreadThe Shape of WaterVictoria & AbdulBest Make-up and HairstylingDarkest HourVictoria & AbdulWonderBest Original ScoreDunkirkPhantom ThreadThe Shape of WaterStar Wars: The Last JediThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriBest Documentary Short SubjectEdith & EddieHeaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405Heroin(e)Knife SkillsTraffic StopBest Film EditingBaby DriverDunkirk I, TonyaThe Shape of WaterThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri