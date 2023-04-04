Only Shah Rukh Khan Can Perform Like This Even During A Rehearsal. Watch

SRK in a still from a video posted by fan club. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Leave it to Shah Rukh Khan to rule the stage with his dance moves on every occasion. Be it a huge event or a rehearsal video, the actor can perform with utmost finesse every time. The reason we brought this up today is because a BTS video of SRK dancing to the song Le Gayi Le Gayi from his 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai along with the legendary Shiamak Davar and choreographer Aneesha Janet is trending a great deal. The video happens to be from a rehearsal session but Shah Rukh Khan's dedication to the performance says otherwise.

Take a look at the viral video here:

At the event over the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. He was joined by Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on the stage. Take a look:

When Shah Rukh Khan was not on stage, he was busy grooving along with wife Gauri Khan at the Ambani event. Video is viral, of course. No surprises there. Swipe to see SRK grooving with wife Gauri as AP Dhillon performed.

ICYMI, son Aryan Khan, rarely pictured smiling, was all smiles as dad SRK ruled the stage.

At the Ambani event, Shah Rukh Khan skipped the red carpet but made up for it. First, with his OOTD and on the second day with his dance moves. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his family went viral from the event. The picture features Shah Rukh Khan happily posing with wife Gauri, son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawanwith Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.