'Only One Jennifer Aniston': Birthday Wishes From Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow And Ex Justin Theroux

"I'll be there for you"- seems like these lines from the opening credits of the TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S never made more sense. As Jennifer Aniston aka our favourite Rachel Green celebrates her 51st birthday on Wednesday, her co-stars from the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S posted adorable birthday wishes for the actress. Matthew Perry, who made his Instagram debut this month, posted a throwback picture, while Jennifer's real and reel life bestie Courteney Cox tried wishing the Horrible Bosses actress in her own style and proved that there is "only one Jennifer Aniston" (and we love her).

Matthew Perry posted a throwback picture along with the actress and it has our heart or as Chandler Bing would say, "Could it get any better?" He wrote: "Happy birthday, Jenny!" Courteney and Lisa Kudrow commented on Matthew's post. "I love this photo. Love you two," wrote Courteney. Lisa Kudrow commented: "Oh my goodness!"

Take a look at the post here:

Courteney Cox shared a picture, in which she can be seen dressed in a similar way as The Good Girl actress. "No matter how hard you might try... There's only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday, my dear friend Jennifer Aniston. I love you," she wrote.

Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay's caption echoed pretty much everyone's thoughts. "Always beautiful and keeps getting more beautiful," she wrote. "Happy birthday Jennifer Aniston, I love you. Also, I just don't know how to post a picture right," she added.

Besides Jennifer's F.R.I.E.N.D.S, co-stars her ex-husband Justin Theroux also wished the actress on his Instagram story. He posted a goofy picture of the actress and wrote: "Grabbing 2020 and another year like... Happy Birthday B." Jennifer married actor-writer Justin Theroux in in August 2015 and they announced their separation after two years of marriage. Jennifer Aniston was previously married to actor Brad Pitt. They divorced in 2005.

A screenshot of Justin Theroux's Instagram story.

Reese Witherspoon, who played Jennifer's onscreen sister Jill Green in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, wrote: "Happy Birthday Jen! I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it." The duo also co-starred in The Morning Show.

Other than F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Jennifer Aniston has featured in several romcoms such as We're The Millers, The Object of My Affection, Just Go With It, Along Came Polly, Love Happens and She's Funny Like That among many others.