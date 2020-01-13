F.R.I.E.N.D.S Forever: The One With Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. (courtesy jenniferaniston)

Mondays can be drab but not when you have your friends or should we say F.R.I.E.N.D.S by your side. Well, Jennifer Aniston's latest Instagram post is a quick fix to your Monday blues. The 50-year-old actress shared a few adorable pictures with her besties Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow and let's just say that we couldn't be more happy. Jennifer, who often makes F.R.I.E.N.D.S references in her Instagram captions, wrote: "Hi from the girls across the hall." Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow played Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay in the popular sitcom, respectively.

Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's post here:

Jennifer Aniston, who made her Instagram debut in October last year, shared a selfie with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, of course. "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. Hi Instagram," she wrote. This is the post we are talking about:

Courteney Cox, who happens to be Jennifer's reel as well as real life best friend welcomed the Horrible Bosses 2 actress in the coolest way possible on the photograph-sharing application. Courteney made a reference to a popular F.R.I.E.N.D.S dialogue - "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it" and she modified it to: "Welcome to the social media world... It sucks. You're gonna love it!"

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the game-changing F.R.I.E.N.D.S is undoubtedly one of the most popular sitcoms ever. The show first aired in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons. 25 years later, it's still a hit on streaming platforms.