Only Katrina Kaif Can Manage To Smile During A Workout. Here's Proof

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video. (courtesy katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina posted a new workout video

Katrina gave a shout out to her trainer

"Learning something new everyday," she wrote

Katrina Kaif shared a new workout video on Instagram, on Tuesday morning and we are super inspired. Katrina Kaif can be seen doing all the routines with utmost ease. "Work," she wrote and added, "Actually I would be nothing without the amazing teachers and trainers who work so patiently with me." She tagged her trainer Kuldeep Shashi and added, "Learning something new everyday." Katrina Kaif has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. The actress never skips her workout routines, whether it is Pilates, muscle training in the gym or even dancing. The video says it all.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's video here:

Katrina Kaif danced her way to fitness in this video that she shared on Instagram. She wrote: "And after a longgggggg time - we're dancing." Check out the video here:

During the lockdown last year, Katrina Kaif and Yasmin Karachiwala posted "workout from home videos" on social media, which were quite a hit. Sharing the video, Katrina said, "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can." The workout routines shared by Katrina included squats, leg raises, sit-ups, push-ups, planks and mountain climbers."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The actress signed a horror comedy titled Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film will mark Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first film together. It is being backed by Excel Entertainment and is slated to release this year.

The actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film from Rohit Shetty's cop universe stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and it also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo appearances.