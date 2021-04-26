One Of Namrata Shirodkar's Two Kids Is A 'Genius Of Sorts' - Her Words

Namrata Shirodkar (Image courtesy: @namratashirodkar)

Parenting during lockdown can be a daunting task. As the little ones have to give up on outdoor activities, parents have to figure out myriad ways to keep their children engaged at home, without relying solely on the endless streams of cartoon shows or video games. Actress Namrata Shirodkar, however, seems to have cracked the code. In a recent post on Instagram, she shared a water-colour painting of nature made by her daughter, Sitara. Gushing about her eight-year-old's artistic abilities, Namrata captioned it, "Sitara excels at almost anything she does. A genius of sorts I can proudly say."

Elaborating further, Namrata, who is married to south star Mahesh Babu, wrote, "This is her second online art class and this piece of work is so deep in thought and mind...Well done my little one so proud of you. Stay home. Stay safe."

Namrata's actress-sister Shilpa Shirodkar was in awe of her niece's artistic skills. "This is so wonderful chin. Well done Sitara Ghattamaneni...this is so beautiful," she commented.

Sitara has her own Instagram account with 3.75 lakh followers. About a week ago, she had shared another painting of the Earth, which, according to the eight-year-old, perhaps didn't go as per plan. She had captioned the post, "After a long time me and my amma made a drawing... at first what was an earth with creepers ended up being Humpty Dumpty!" The mother-daughter duo even signed the artwork.

In another post, Sitara was captured spending quality time with their pet dog, Pluto. She was joined by her father. In the frame, Sitara and Mahesh Babu are petting the pup, who remained hidden in the image. The photo was captioned, "Staying safe and at home. Easy weekends. Pluto getting lots of love. His little self has made himself Mr. India in this pic."

Last week, Namrata had posted a photo of herself with gym equipment in the background. Adding a note about safety precautions to be taken in times of Covid-19, the actress captioned the post, "Exercise is challenging!! Especially after a long break but it's said that regular exercise makes you less likely to catch Covid and even if you do, it may help you recover faster! Stay fit, stay safe!"

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the Telugu movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The shooting of the film has been halted indefinitely after a few crew members recently tested positive for Covid-19.