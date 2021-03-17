Tamannaah Bhatia Doesn't Want Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara To 'Grow Up So Fast'

Tamannaah with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara (Image courtesy: sitaraghattamaneni)

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia doesn't want South star Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni to "grow up so fast" and it seems that she shares a great bond with the 8-year-old girl. Tamannaah's Instagram story is proof of it. Tamannaah, who was recently shooting for an advertisement with Mahesh Babu, met his daughter Sitara on the set. Tamannaah posted a picture with Sitara in her Instagram story. In the photo, Tamannaah can be seen posing happily with Sitara. The actress wrote, "Please don't grow up so fast Situ papa (sic)." See the screenshot of Tamannaah's Instagram story here:

Sitara had initially posted this photo on her Instagram handle. In her post, Sitara shared that she was present on the set with her "Nanna" Mahesh Babu and met his co-star Tamannaah there. She wrote, "Look who I met today! Perks of being on-set with Nanna!"

Coming back to Tamannaah, the actress also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set in her Instagram story. The actress tagged her co-star Mahesh Babu and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with whom she was shooting for the ad.

Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar was also there on the set. Namrata posted a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the set on Instagram and wrote, "Ads are in the air!! On location! #FunShoots..."

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005. Namrata gave birth to their son Gautham Krishna in 2006. Sitara was born in 2012. Mahesh was last seen in the 2020 Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, in which Tamannaah made a special appearance in a song titled Daang Daang. Mahesh Babu is now gearing up for the releases of Telugu films Major and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will hit the screens in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Major will also release in Hindi. Namrata was last seen in film Bride and Prejudice (2004).

Tamannaah, on the other hand, will be seen in Telugu films such as Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, That Is Mahalakshmi and Hindi movie Bole Chudiyan.