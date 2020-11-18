Mahesh Babu, 'Mask'erading' With Son, Shows How To Make The New Normal Fun

Highlights Mahesh Babu shared a selfie also featuring his son Gautam

"Mask'erading with my boy," he wrote

Both Mahesh Babu and Gautam can be seen wearing masks

How to make the "new normal" (wearing face masks) fun? Trust south superstar Mahesh Babu to answer that. The 45-year-old actor, who fills up his Instagram with glimpses of his fun-filled family time, added one more to the list. On Wednesday, reiterated that "safe is the new cool" in the times of COVID-19 with a post and added a personal touch to it. He Instagrammed a selfie with his son Gautam and captioned it with a play of words: "Mask'erading with my boy," he wrote. In the photo, Mahesh Babu appears to be the yin to son Gautam's yang - we'll let the selfie do the talking.

Mahesh Babu and his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, are parents to son Gautam and daughter Sitara. On Children's Day, he dedicated a heart-warming post to his kids, which was accompanied by an adorable photo: "Endless smiles, fun, love. What you give is what you get. Wishing my two little pillars a very happy children's day. Love and blessings to mine and all the children of this world. Shine brighter each day," he wrote.

This year, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrated Diwali in Dubai, at their "home away from home." On Instagram, Namrata wrote they took off their masks just for the group photo. "About last night... A rare sight! No masks on (just for the picture) Diwali special...Dining out! Nothing better than family outings and festivities! These times treasured."

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up. Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, is a former Miss India. She has also featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.