Diwali 2020: Pics From Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Outing With Family

Diwali 2020: Namrata Shirodkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights "A rare sight," wrote Namrata Shirodkar

"No masks on (just for the picture)," she added

She added the hashtag #HomeAwayFromHome

Mahesh Babu and his family celebrated Diwali this year in Dubai, at their "home away from home." The actor, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautham and daughter Sitara flew to Namrata's sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar's home in Dubai earlier this month. On Monday, Namrata posted a picture from their "family outing" that also features Shilpa Shirodkar's husband and their daughter. "About last night... A rare sight! No masks on (just for the picture) Diwali special...Dining out! Nothing better than family outings and festivities! These times treasured," wrote Namrata and added the hashtags #FamilyTime and #HomeAwayFromHome. Check out the aforementioned trending pictures here:

In Dubai, Mahesh Babu and his family are having a gala time. From dinner dates to fun-filled outings, they are enjoying every moment there. Last week, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar posted pictures from their dinner at a restaurant and wrote: "Dinner date done right" and "Dinner with the gang!"

Here's what keeping the actor busy in Dubai:

Mahesh Babu flew to Dubai over the weekend, before which he posted a picture of himself and his kids from an airport. "Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go!" he captioned the photo.

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up. Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, is a former Miss India. She has also featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.