Inside Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's 'Dinner Date' With Kids Gautham And Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights Mahesh Babu shared a picture from his fun-filled dinner

He can be seen posing with his kids in the photo

"Dinner date done right," Namrata wrote sharing a similar photo

Still wondering where Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids are vacationing these days? We have the answer. The actor and his family are currently in Dubai. On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar shared glimpses of their "dinner date" at Japanese restaurant Netsu, which is located in Dubai. The duo were accompanied by their son Gautham and daughter Sitara, who also shared a picture of chilling with her family in Dubai. Sharing a picture of himself, Gautham and Sitara, most probably clicked by Namrata, the actor wrote: "Dinner with the gang! #familytime #bonappetit." The caption on Namrata's post read: "Dinner date done right."

Take a look:

Sitara updated her Instagram feed with a picture of herself "hanging around" with her dad and brother. The trio can be seen sporting face masks in the photo. "Hanging around with my brother and my dad!" she wrote.

Pictures from Mahesh Babu's vacation with his family have been trending on social media since Monday. The actor flew to Dubai over the weekend, before which he posted a picture of himself and his kids from an airport. "Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go!" he captioned the photo.

In Dubai, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been hanging out with her sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar. On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu posted an adorable photo of himself and Gautham and accompanied it with an equally adorable caption. He wrote: "It's a lot more difficult to hug him now. Never needed a reason or a perfect time. #TravelDiaries #ItsActionsThatMatter."

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru.