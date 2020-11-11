'It's A Lot More Difficult' For Mahesh Babu To 'Hug' Son Gautham Now But...

Mahesh Babu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Highlights Mahesh Babu shared a photo of himself and his son on Wednesday

The photo features him hugging his son Gautham

The actor can be seen smiling with all his heart in the photo

Mahesh Babu's son Gautham is all grown up and "it's a lot more difficult" for the actor to hug his son now but for him, "actions matter." The superstar, who is currently vacationing with his family, shared a heartwarming photo of himself and Gautham on Wednesday. In the picture, he can be seen laughing with all his heart while hugging his son. Mahesh Babu looks good in a casual outfit. Instagramming the adorable father-son moment, the actor wrote: "It's a lot more difficult to hug him now. Never needed a reason or a perfect time. #TravelDiaries #ItsActionsThatMatter." Going by Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara's social media posts, it appears that they are holidaying with Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar's family.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's post here:

Earlier, on Wednesday, Namrata Shirodkar shared a video of celebrating her brother-in-law's birthday. The clip also features Mahesh Babu, Sitara and Gautham. Sitara's Instagram feed also shows a picture of her posing with her cousin Anushka, Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter.

A couple of days ago, Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture of Mahesh Babu and Sitara from their trip that trended big time on social media. Here's the photo we are talking about:

Mahesh Babu and family took off for their vacation over the weekend. The actor even posted a picture of himself and his kids from an airport and wrote: "Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go!"

Mahesh Babu's upcoming projects include a film with SS Rajamouli and a Parasuram-directed film.