'It's A Lot More Difficult' For Mahesh Babu To 'Hug' Son Gautham Now But...

Highlights
- Mahesh Babu shared a photo of himself and his son on Wednesday
- The photo features him hugging his son Gautham
- The actor can be seen smiling with all his heart in the photo
Mahesh Babu's son Gautham is all grown up and "it's a lot more difficult" for the actor to hug his son now but for him, "actions matter." The superstar, who is currently vacationing with his family, shared a heartwarming photo of himself and Gautham on Wednesday. In the picture, he can be seen laughing with all his heart while hugging his son. Mahesh Babu looks good in a casual outfit. Instagramming the adorable father-son moment, the actor wrote: "It's a lot more difficult to hug him now. Never needed a reason or a perfect time. #TravelDiaries #ItsActionsThatMatter." Going by Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara's social media posts, it appears that they are holidaying with Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar's family.
Take a look at Mahesh Babu's post here:
Earlier, on Wednesday, Namrata Shirodkar shared a video of celebrating her brother-in-law's birthday. The clip also features Mahesh Babu, Sitara and Gautham. Sitara's Instagram feed also shows a picture of her posing with her cousin Anushka, Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter.
A couple of days ago, Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture of Mahesh Babu and Sitara from their trip that trended big time on social media. Here's the photo we are talking about:
Mahesh Babu and family took off for their vacation over the weekend. The actor even posted a picture of himself and his kids from an airport and wrote: "Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go!"
Mahesh Babu's upcoming projects include a film with SS Rajamouli and a Parasuram-directed film.