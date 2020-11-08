'Life's Back On Track': Mahesh Babu Shares Pic With Son Gautham And Daughter Sitara From Airport

Mahesh Babu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

South star Mahesh Babu is thrilled as his life is getting "back on track" amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, on Sunday, shared a picture of himself, his son Gautham and daughter Sitara from an airport and wrote about how they are "getting themselves used to the new normal." In the picture, the trio can be seen wearing face masks while boarding a flight. Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote: "Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go! #TravelDuringCovid #MaskOn." He can be seen sporting a blue t-shirt while Gautham and Sitara can be seen wearing white outfits in the picture.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's post here:

Mahesh Babu, during the nationwide lockdown imposed earlier this year because of coronavirus, treated his fans to some adorable pictures of himself playing with his kids. One of the posts shows him comparing his height with his son's while another one features him clicking a mirror selfie with Sitara.

Do you remember the "nerdy and goofy" selfie of Mahesh Babu and his kids? If not, take a look now:

On Raksha Bandhan, Mahesh Babu posted this cute picture of Gautham and Sitara:

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed Gautham in 2006 and Sitara was born in 2012.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He will next be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up.