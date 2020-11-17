The Internet Is Busy Crushing On Mahesh Babu's Pic From Airport

Namrata Shirodkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Mahesh Babu and his family returned to Hyderabad from Dubai on Tuesday. Before boarding their flight, Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture of the south superstar that has now gone viral on social media. And why not? In the picture, Mahesh Babu looks dashing as always even at 3 am in the morning (as stated by his wife in the caption). He can be seen sporting a red sweatshirt and a pair of black shades while looking at the camera. "Who can possibly look like this at 3 in the morning! Time flies when you have a drop dead gorgeous man sitting right in front of you waiting to board a flight," Namrata Shirodkar captioned the now-viral photo.

The fans filled the comments section of Namrata Shirodkar's post with heart and fire icons. Take a look:

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and their kids - son Gautam and daughter Sitara - flew to Dubai earlier this month to spend some quality time with Namrata's sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar. The actor, on November 8, shared a picture of himself and his kids wearing face masks and clicking a selfie at an airport and wrote: "Getting ourselves used to the new normal! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go!"

Both Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been treating their fans to some lovely pictures from their Dubai trip. Check them out here:

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up.