Tamannaah, In A Workout And Repeat Mode These Days, Shares Pic From Her Fitness Session

Baahubali star Tamannaah, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, shared a picture of herself after a workout session on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Tamannaah can be seen dressed in a brallete and a pair of track pants and she has her hair tied up in a bun. She captioned her post: "The body achieves what the mind believes." She accompanied her post with the hashtags #SlowAndSteady, #KeepGoing and #Postworkoutglow. The comments section of the actress' post was filled up with remarks from fans. "Fitness icon," commented an Instagram user. "Queen," added another fan.

Tamannaah regularly hits the gym and often shares posts on her social media profile. After recovering from COVID-19 last year, the actress shared this post from her workout session and she wrote: "You don't have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with Devimeena Sundaram and Kiran Dembla, and I'm back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19."

Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. The actress has also worked in Bollywood movies such as Entertainment, Himmatwala and Humshakals.

Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her upcoming projects also include That Is Mahalakshmi (a Telugu remake of the 2014 hit Queen) and Seetimaarr. She will also feature in the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's critically acclaimed AndhaDhun.