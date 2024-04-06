The Internet Is Thrilled By Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapoor's On-Screen Chemistry In New Ad

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in the advert. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

After collaborating on an eyewear brand, the rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have now joined hands to work on an online shopping platform. Let's admit it - the duo look perfect in the ad video shared on Ananya's Instagram page. In the clip, we can see a room full of accessories and clothes. After taking a look at all the options, Aditya asks Ananya how she manages to create so many “effortless” looks. We must say both of them look fashionable in their uber-cool outfits. But it is their chemistry that shines bright in the video.

A few days ago, Ananya Panday dropped an image of her first-ever collaboration with rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapoor. In the picture, both of them are twinning and winning in pastel outfits. After looking at the photo, fans could not keep calm. There were several comments such as "finally you guys made it official,” “Ananya coy Kapoor,” and “They look so good together.”

In January, Ananya Panday shared her thoughts on leaked pictures from her vacations with Aditya Roy Kapur. In a chat with News 18, the actress expressed, “I can't say it bothers me. As actors, we signed up for it. It's going to happen, and people are going to be curious.”

At the same time, Ananya Panday emphasised the importance of setting boundaries. She mentioned, “But it's up to us to draw the line to protect what's important as much as we can, and that's what I try to do. I can't get upset about it because it's a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”

On the professional front, Ananya Panday last appeared in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur will soon be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Metro… In Dino.