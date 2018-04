On World Book Day, Twinkle Khanna's Recommended Reading List

Highlights Twinkle Khanna shared a recommended reading list She picked out some of her favourite books while visiting a book store She has published two bestselling books

It's World Book Day and bookworms like Twinkle Khanna would argue it's the best day of the year. In an Instagram post she shared today, Twinkle Khanna put the magic of reading into words: "Books are like treadmills on which our minds can run endlessly. We cover vast distances-over continents, galaxies and time itself without ever leaving the room." Just the sort of World Book Day thing we'd expect to see from a bestselling author. But Twinkle had more to offer than just a summary of why she, and us and every other lover of reading, reads. She shared a recommended reading list.It seems that Twinkle Khanna picked out some of her favourite books when she visited Granth book store in Juhu, Mumbai recently. Granth's Instagram account posted a picture of Twinkle's recommendations, which she reposted today. Twinkle Khanna recommends you read (some of these are in translation): F Scott Fitzgerald's, Monia Ali's, Margaret Atwood's(also an acclaimed TV series now), Haruki Murakami's short story collection, Paul Beatty's Booker Prize-winning, Deborah Levy's- whichto the Booker, Frederik Backman's comic drama, Alain De Botton's, and Tamil writer Perumal Murugan's Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, is now a hugely successful author and has published two bestselling books -andHow many of the books on Twinkle Khanna's reading list have you read?