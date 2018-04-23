On World Book Day, Twinkle Khanna's Recommended Reading List

It's World Book Day and bookworms like Twinkle Khanna would argue it's the best day of the year. In an Instagram post she shared today, Twinkle Khanna put the magic of reading into words: "Books are like treadmills on which our minds can run endlessly. We cover vast distances-over continents, galaxies and time itself without ever leaving the room." Just the sort of World Book Day thing we'd expect to see from a bestselling author. But Twinkle had more to offer than just a summary of why she, and us and every other lover of reading, reads. She shared a recommended reading list.
Highlights
- Twinkle Khanna shared a recommended reading list
- She picked out some of her favourite books while visiting a book store
- She has published two bestselling books
It seems that Twinkle Khanna picked out some of her favourite books when she visited Granth book store in Juhu, Mumbai recently. Granth's Instagram account posted a picture of Twinkle's recommendations, which she reposted today. Twinkle Khanna recommends you read (some of these are in translation): F Scott Fitzgerald's Jazz Age classic The Great Gatsby, Monia Ali's tour de force Brick Lane, Margaret Atwood's dystopian The Handmaid's Tale (also an acclaimed TV series now), Haruki Murakami's short story collection Men Without Women, Paul Beatty's Booker Prize-winning The Sellout, Deborah Levy's Hot Milk - which The Sellout beat to the Booker, Frederik Backman's comic drama A Man Called Ove, Alain De Botton's The Course Of Love, and Tamil writer Perumal Murugan's One Part Woman.
She recently wrote the film PadMan, a socially-themed project she also produced.
How many of the books on Twinkle Khanna's reading list have you read?