Top Advice From Twinkle Khanna On Cats, Dogs, Fighting And Making Up

Twinkle Khanna is the queen of sassy zingers and now, it is also safe it say that those who want to win an Instagram award next, can sign up for internship with her - her posts are so darn adorable when not absolutely cracking you up. In a new Instagram post, the 43-year-old author made an interesting observation about animal behaviour and asked a pertinent question about the 'hoomans' (as the pets would say). Sharing a photo of two of her pets - a furry friend and a purry friend chilling together - Twinkle wrote: "A potential Archies card right there with the slogan 'If cats and dogs can kiss and makeup why can't we?'". Slow clap. We are impressed.
Couples can totally take ideas from Twinkle's Instagram to make-up with their better halves next time they have a fight. Check out the post here:
From her Instagram, it is apparent that Twinkle Khanna thinks she has a strange connection with cats. In a post shared earlier this month, the actress said: "Sometimes I think I live inside a Murakami book because cats seem to appear wherever I go #catperson."
A former actress, Twinkle Khanna is now a best-selling author, an interior designer and producer. She recently produced Akshay Kumar's PadMan, owns designer studio White Window and has authored Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.