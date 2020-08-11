On 'Wisest Teacher' Suniel Shetty's Birthday, Daughter Athiya Shares Major Throwbacks

Athiya Shetty with Suniel Shetty. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

On Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's 59th birthday, the cutest wish arrived from his daughter and actress Athiya Shetty. She shared a chunk of memories in the form of a throwback picture and a video on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. In the picture that happens to be from Athiya's childhood days, Suniel Shetty can be seen planting on a kiss on her cheeks. In the video posted by the actress, Suniel Shetty can be seen giving little Athiya a piggyback ride. The father-daughter duo can also be seen dancing to the song Sona Sona from the 1998 film Major Saab. Athiya captioned the post: "To my wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and my bestest friend, happy birthday! Love you papa, nobody can match the size of your heart."

Athiya's friends and colleagues from the film industry also wished Suniel Shetty in the comments section. "Happy birthday to him," wrote Shraddha Kapoor. "Annie the Mannie," wrote Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (referring to Athiya and Suniel Shetty's nicknames, respectively). Krishna Shroff, Mukesh Chhabra left heart emoticons on the post.

In terms of work, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Darbar, which released earlier this year. The film starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. The actor will next be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Mosagallu, Mosagallu and Mumbai Saga.

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, which was a box office debacle. She also featured in Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.