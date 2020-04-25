Can You Guess Who Is 'Sadhu' And Who Is 'Shaitaan' In This Throwback Pic Of Athiya And Ahan Shetty?

Suniel Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suniel.shetty)

This story is about a "sadhu" and a "shaitaan," one of whom grew up to become a Bollywood star. We are talking about actress Athiya Shetty, whose priceless throwback picture was shared by her actor father Suniel Shetty on social media on Saturday. The photograph, which also features Athiya's brother Ahan, is from the time when the duo were little munchkins. Sharing the photo, Suniel Shetty gave each one of them a nickname and wrote: "Sadhu aur shaitaan." He later revealed in the comments section whom he called "sadhu" and whom he gave the title of "shaitaan." When one of Suniel Shetty's friends from the film industry asked him in the comments section, "Who is sadhu Anna? Athiya or Ahan?" the actor replied: "Only Ahan is my little sadhu... Tia (Athiya's nickname) is a shaitaan."

Take a look little Athiya and Ahan here:

Reacting to Suniel Shetty's post, Athiya's rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with Nikkhil Advani's Hero, in which she shared screen space with Sooraj Pancholi. She was next seen in the 2017 film Mubarakan alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she co-starred with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film released last year.

Ahan Shetty, on the other hand, will make his debut in the film industry with a Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu blockbuster RX 100.