On Vijay Deverakonda's Messy Hair Pic, This Actress Dropped A Comment

It's a messy hair day for Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. His latest Instagram post is proof. On Wednesday, Vijay, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Liger, posted a brand-new picture of himself on the platform. In the sun-kissed picture, the Arjun Reddy actor can be seen relaxing on what appears to be a couch. Vijay's wavy locks are falling on his forehead. The actor is wearing a neutral shirt and white vest. In his caption, he wrote, "Mess II." See his post here:

His post has garnered more than 1 lakh likes. Many Instagram users reacted to his post. While many fans dropped heart-eyed and fire emojis, a lot of them also posted red heart emojis in the comment section. The One Day: Justice Delivered actress Anusmriti Sarkar also commented on his picture. She wrote, "Beautiful mess."

In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing the role of a kickboxer. Vijay underwent a major physical transformation and also learned martial arts for his role in the upcoming film.

In January, Vijay shared the first look of his character from the upcoming film Ligeron Instagram. In the poster, Vijay as a boxer can be seen sporting an aggressive look. He is wearing boxing gloves. Take a look at the poster here:

Vijay Deverakonda had earlier shared that the Puri Jagannadh's directorial venture Liger "required him to undergo a drastic physical transformation" and he was working "non-stop to pull off the character."

Talking about the film, he told PTI, "I've started shooting for my first pan-Indian film with Puri Jagannadh. It's a project that required me to undergo a drastic physical transformation and I've been working non-stop to pull off the character. I play a fighter and the role required me to learn mixed martial arts."

In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is paired opposite Ananya Panday for the first time. The actor is making his Bollywood debut with the film. The movie is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh. The film has been shot in both Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The film will release on September 9 this year.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover, a film that released in 2020.

On the other hand, Anusmriti Sarkar has worked in films such as Vankai Fry, Bhorer Alo and One Day: Justice Delivered. While Vankai Fry is a Telugu film, Bhorer Alo and One Day: Justice Delivered are Bengali and Hindi films respectively.