On Valentine's Day, Sussanne Khan And Others Went To Karan Johar's 'Singles Party'

Karan Johar hosted a 'singles party' on Valentine's Day at his Mumbai residence

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 15, 2018 11:38 IST
129 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On Valentine's Day, Sussanne Khan And Others Went To Karan Johar's 'Singles Party'

Sussanne Khan photographed outside Karan Johar's residence

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Nimrat Kaur, Vaani Kapoor, Neha Dhupia were also there
  2. Sussanne Khan was dressed in black
  3. "Best host ever," wrote Ekta Kapoor
Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a 'singles party' on Valentine's Day at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday evening. Celebrities like Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Nimrat Kaur, Vaani Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Tusshar Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry, Manish Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty, Angad Bedi, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Farhan Akhtar, Kim Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi and Kajal Anand attended Karan's Valentine's Day bash. All these celebrities were photographed outside KJo's house. Sonakshi and Aditya were seated in the same car and cheerfully waved at the cameras. Sussanne Khan was dressed in black while Ekta Kapoor wore a maroon-coloured gown. Nimrat Kaur looked chic in a blue shimmer dress.

Nimrat shared a picture with Karan Johar from the party and wrote, "Valentine's night done right!! @karanjohar, who needs a date with an evening like this? Big kiss and thank you for tonight!! #FavHostEvaaah."

Here are all the pictures from Karan Johar's Valentine's Day party.
 
sonakshi ndtv
 
bhumi ndtv
 
sussanne ndtv
 
vaani ndtv
 
kim ndtv
 
farhan ndtv

Ekta Kapoor also shared a picture with KJo and actress Harleen Sethi. "One single confirmed every year at @karanjohar singles party! Best host ever," she wrote.

Inside Karan Johar's party.
 

 
 

One single confirmed every year at @karanjohar singles party ! Best host ever

A post shared by Ek-thetestcasepromois (@ektaravikapoor) on



Comments
Close [X]
"The best sandwich. Thankyou @karanjohar for being the most amazing host as always," Kiara Advani captioned her post with KJo and Manish Malhotra.
 
 

The Best Sandwich Thankyou @karanjohar for being the most amazing host as always!!

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on



Just last week, Karan Johar hosted his twins Yash and Roohi's first birthday party. He became a father via surrogacy last year. The birthday party was attended by Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Rani Mukerji, Arpita Khan Sharma and son Ahil and other celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Manish Malhotra and Kajal Anand.
 

Trending

Karan Joharvalentines day

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyle

................................ Advertisement ................................