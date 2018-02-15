On Valentine's Day, Sussanne Khan And Others Went To Karan Johar's 'Singles Party'

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a 'singles party' on Valentine's Day at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday evening. Celebrities like Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Nimrat Kaur, Vaani Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Tusshar Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry, Manish Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty, Angad Bedi, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Farhan Akhtar, Kim Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi and Kajal Anand attended Karan's Valentine's Day bash. All these celebrities were photographed outside KJo's house. Sonakshi and Aditya were seated in the same car and cheerfully waved at the cameras. Sussanne Khan was dressed in black while Ekta Kapoor wore a maroon-coloured gown. Nimrat Kaur looked chic in a blue shimmer dress.
Nimrat shared a picture with Karan Johar from the party and wrote, "Valentine's night done right!! @karanjohar, who needs a date with an evening like this? Big kiss and thank you for tonight!! #FavHostEvaaah."
Here are all the pictures from Karan Johar's Valentine's Day party.
Ekta Kapoor also shared a picture with KJo and actress Harleen Sethi. "One single confirmed every year at @karanjohar singles party! Best host ever," she wrote.
Inside Karan Johar's party.
Just last week, Karan Johar hosted his twins Yash and Roohi's first birthday party. He became a father via surrogacy last year. The birthday party was attended by Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Rani Mukerji, Arpita Khan Sharma and son Ahil and other celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Manish Malhotra and Kajal Anand.