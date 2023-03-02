On Tiger's Birthday, Special Messages From Parents Jackie-Ayesha Shroff

Krishna Shroff shared this picture. (courtesy: kishushroff)

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 33rd birthday today and as expected, the actor is receiving a lot of love from his fans, friends and family. On top of the list are Tiger Shroff's parents, actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff. On the occasion, in separate posts, Jackie Shroff and Ayesha have shared throwback pictures celebrating their son's special day. Jackie Shroff shared a collage of throwback images in which Tiger Shroff is seen as a young child. Along with the post, Jackie Shroff wrote: “Good health and happiness to you always. Keep inspiring the kids Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff,” and added a heart emoji.

Replying to the post, Ayesha Shroff dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff said: “The best,” with a heart emoticon.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta commented: “All love and blessings for your loved one.” Actress Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Wishing Tiger a wonderful birthday my dearest Jackie. Love and light to all at home.” Sangeeta Bijlani said, “Such adorable pix. Happy birthday,” with a heart-eye emoji.

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff shared a black and white image of herself with her son. In the caption, she wrote, “Sometimes I wonder if I could have been a better mother, but I know for sure there doesn't exist a better son. Happiest birthday to the love of my life. May God bless you my baby with all that you wish for and a million times more,” along with several heart emoticons.

Krishna Shroff dropped a funny comment: “Wow, cut me right out of the pic. Beauties.”

Krishna Shroff also uploaded a bunch of Instagram Stories wishing her brother. Sharing a video with her sibling, she wrote: “Happy birthday, bestie.”

She also posted two throwback images of a baby Tiger Shroff with their father. Along with them, she wrote, “Cannot deal,” with heart emojis.

Krishna Shroff followed this up with another image, this time of Tiger Shroff and her. She added a text bubble that says: “Ain't no worry in the world too big as long as I got you.”

Tiger Shroff's rumoured former girlfriend Disha Patani also posted a birthday message on Instagram Stories. Sharing a funny image of Tiger Shroff, she said: “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy birthday Tiggy,” with two heart emojis.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

