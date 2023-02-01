On Jackie Shroff's 66th Birthday, Adorable Wishes From Kids Tiger And Krishna

Tiger Shroff shared this picture. (courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Jackie Shroff is celebrating his 66th birthday today, and his kids Tiger and Krishna Shroff have wished him in the best way possible. Tiger Shroff has shared two posts on his Instagram stories to wish his "Daddy cool". The first post is a video in which they are twinning in black ensembles posing for the camera in style. Tiger added the song "Daddy Cool," sung by Boney M in the video. Along with the video, he wrote, "Love you so much. Happy birthday daddy." Next, Tiger shared a major throwback picture from his childhood days. In the image, Jackie Shroff is adorably hugging little Tiger.

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna also shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she is posing with her father on a red carpet in style. Along with the video, she wrote a sweet birthday note that read, "To my whole (heart emoticon): Happiest of days today and always."

Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff also shared many pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote a sweet note calling him "best husband, best father, best son, best friend, best actor and best human being". "Happppppiest birthday to the best husband, best father, best son, best friend, best actor, best human being!!! And that doesn't even begin to say it!!" read the note.

Soon after Ayesha Shroff shared the post, Jackie Shroff was quick to reply: "My SPINE," followed by heart eyes emoticons. Daughter Krishna commented, "Stud". Their industry friends have also flooded the comment section. Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Happy happy birthday Jaggu @apnabhidu . Wish you an amazing day and year. Love you lots," while Deanne Panday wrote, "Happy birthday."

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff became an overnight star with Subhash Ghai's Hero, co-starring Meenakshi Sheshadri. Ever since then, he has given many hit films to Bollywood such as Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Yaadein, 1942: A Love Story, Rangeela, Devdas and many more.