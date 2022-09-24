Watch: Tiger Shroff 'Unintentionally' Crashes Father Jackie's Interview. Sister Krishna Reacts

A still from Tiger Shroff's video. (courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

On a fine Saturday morning, Tiger Shroff “unintentionally” gate crashed his father, actor Jackie Shroff's interview. Well, we think it is super cute. Jackie Shroff was in a conversation with RJ Rohini when Tiger Shroff entered the room and planted a peck on his father's cheek. The RJ, who looked surprised, said, “Oh my God is that really Tiger [Shroff], Hi Tiger [Shroff]. That was an absolute bonus.” Tiger Shroff waved at the RJ and left the room. The adorable video was shared by Tiger Shroff on Instagram. He wrote, “Unintentionally gate crashing my dad's interview but cute. Sorry to cut in like that”.



Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She has shared a couple of face with heart emojis to express her love. Actress Athiya Shetty followed suit. Fans lauded Tiger Shroff for his videobombing ability. A user wrote, “Way to video bomb”. Another said, “Awww so cute.”

Watch the video here:

The same clip was shared by the radio station on Instagram. The caption read, “The cutest moment between Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.”

Tiger Shroff loves to share glimpses from his personal and professional life on social media. Remember the time when the actor was simply “trying to keep up with big daddy”? The two look dapper in their all-black avatar. For the caption, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Little me trying to keep up with big daddy.”

On Father's day, Tiger Shroff shared a heart-melting post for his dad Jackie Shroff. “Happy Father's Day to the best dad ever. So lucky to have you and your genetics,” he wrote alongside a picture of Jackie Shroff.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2. The film also featured Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Ganpath alongside Kriti Sanon.