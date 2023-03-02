Disha Patani's ROFL Birthday Post For Rumoured Ex-Boyfriend Tiger Shroff

Disha posted this picture of Tiger Shroff. (courtesy: dishapatani)

It is Bollywood's favourite new-age action hero Tiger Shroff's birthday. The actor turns 33 today (March 2). It is no surprise that the young star is receiving love and blessings from all quarters, with fans, friends and colleagues flooding social media with messages. Among the plethora of birthday messages is a special Instagram upload from Tiger Shroff's rumoured former girlfriend Disha Patani. On the occasion, the actress shared a goofy image of Tiger Shroff. In it, the actor is seen with a bright orange animal print headwrap of sorts covering his ears to keep him warm. She also added a note that says, “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy birthday Tiggy,” with two heart emojis.

See Disha's post here:

Screenshot of Disha Patani's Instagram story.

Rumours of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's relationship have been doing the rounds for several years. However, reports of the couple's breakup gained momentum last year.

During his interaction with filmmaker Karan Johar on the talk show Koffee With Karan last year, Tiger Shroff confirmed that he is single. Addressing the rumours, Karan Johar asked the actor: "What is your relationship status, Tiger? Are you dating Disha Patani?" To this, Tiger Shroff, "I am just very good friends like I always have been."

Prodding further, Karan Johar said: "You can't use that line anymore Tiger. That nobody says, 'we are just good friends'. You all made Bastian (a restaurant in Mumbai) the hottest restaurant because every Sunday, we saw you and Disha in and out. To a point that it was like a routine." Tiger replied, "We like eating the same food.”

The filmmaker then asked: "That's not my question. Are you dating her just now because there was a rumoured break up?" Tiger maintained his stance and said, "Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today,” adding that he is single.

Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff too has previously commented on the relationship rumours. Jackie Shroff, in interaction with Bombay Times, said: "They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son's love life. That's the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work,” and stressed that the Shroff household shares a “good equation with Disha.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff first appeared together in the music video Befikra, and later went on to co-star in the successful action film Baaghi 2 in 2018. Disha also appeared with Tiger Shroff in the song Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Disha Patani, meanwhile, will be seen in Yodha.