To Jackie Shroff, 65 Today, From Wife Ayesha

Ayesha Shroff posted this. (Image courtesy: ayeshashroff)

Highlights Ayesha Shroff shared a picture on Instagram

"Best son and most loving father!!," wrote Ayesha Shroff

Ayesha Shroff and Jackie Shroff got married in June 1987

Jackie Shroff turned 65-years-old today. On the occasion of Jackie's birthday, his wife Ayesha Shroff shared an adorable post where she wished the actor. Sharing the post, Ayesha wrote: "Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World!! Best son and most loving father!!," she also tagged Jackie, her son Tiger and daughter Krishna Shroff. In the first picture, Jackie can be seen posing in a monochrome picture, followed by pictures of the actor along with his father and kids.

Check out Ayesha Shroff's post here:

On Republic day, Jackie Shroff shared a picture of himself in a green shirt and pants on his Instagram account. Sharing the post, Jackie wrote: "Jai Hind."

See Jackie Shroff's post here:

Last year, Jackie Shroff talked about finally getting his hands on an autograph of actor Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing a photo of the necktie on his Instagram handle, Jackie Shroff said that he always wanted to ask for Amitabh Bachchan's autograph and that he would always hold it close to his heart. In the note, Jackie Shroff wrote: "Amitabh Bachchan Sir, some years ago I wanted to get your autograph, but for some reason, it didn't happen. KBC pe mujhe ye mauka mila (I had the opportunity) and I couldn't resist asking for it. Thank you for being so gracious and affectionate and signing one of your beautiful neckties for me. I will cherish it forever."

The picture revealed that Amitabh Bachchan had signed the necktie with the note: "To Jackie Bhidu. Love, Amitabh Bachchan." He also mentioned the date September 18, 2021, and wrote KBC. For the uninitiated, "Bhidu" is what Jackie Shroff is fondly called by fans and co-stars. In fact, Jackie Shroff's social media handle is 'Apna Bhidu' which translates to 'our buddy/pal'.

Check out Jackie Shroff's post here:

In terms of work, Jackie Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Heera Panna in 1973 along with actor Dev Anand. The actor also featured in films like Devdas, Parinda, 1942: A love story among more. Jackie and Ayesha Shroff got married in 1987. The couple has two children, son Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff.