Jackie Shroff Reveals The Secret Behind His 'Bhidu Language' - Amitabh Bachchan

Jackie Shroff from KBC sets (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Jackie Shroff recently shot for an episode of 'KBC'

Jackie Shroff will be on 'KBC' with Suniel Shetty

Big B shared a promo of the episode

Imagine Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in a room - add Amitabh Bachchan to the mix as well. That's what happened on a recent shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty shot for an upcoming episode of Amitabh Bachchan's show, which will air this Friday as the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. A glimpse of the fun-filled episode was shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram, who wrote: "KBC mein Jackie Shroff ne bataaya apne bolne ke alag andaaz ke peeche ka raaz (On KBC, Jackie Shroff shared the secret behind his signature way of speaking."

In the KBC promo, Big B asks Jackie Shroff the reason behind his unique way of speaking. Mr Bachchan described it as the "Bhidu bhasha" or the "Bhidu language." In response, Jackie Shroff revealed that Mr Bachchan is partly responsible for it. Jackie Shroff initially resided in a Mumbai chawl during the struggling days of his career as an actor - he said that also greatly impacted the way he speaks. Jackie Shroff even made Mr Bachchan re-enact a dialogue from the movie Amar Akbar Anthony, which influenced his speaking style.

Watch the promo of the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode with Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty here:

In an interview with PTI years ago, Jackie Shroff had revealed he had a sudden realization about his stardom when Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan asked for his autograph: "I asked the waiter what time does he come because I really wanted to meet him. But I find his kids coming to take my autograph. I said, 'Wow, here I am waiting to see Bachchan sir and his kids want my autograph!' I realised then that I had become famous."

Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff have co-starred in films like Sarkar 3, Eklavya and Akalya.