On This Pic Of Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Wrote, 'Nice Cap, Wonder Where You Got It From'

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek's Instagram exchange is hard to miss. Amitabh Bachchan shared a happy picture of himself on his Instagram feed. In the picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing a cap and flashing his wide smile. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Off to the game... ISPL Majhi Mumbai our team takes on Kolkata..." In the comments section, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Nice cap, wonder where you got it from!" Amitabh Bachchan replied, "You." In another comment, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a smiling emoji. Navya Nanda dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Ronit Bose Roy commented, "The coolest" and dropped a red heart emoji. Take a look:

The opening ceremony of Indian Street Premier League was a starry affair. Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar and Boman Irani danced to the oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu at the opening ceremony. Take a look:

Here are a few images from the opening ceremony where Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek can be seen conversing with each other.

Here's another clip in which in which Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan can be seen conversing. Take a look:

Indian Street Premier League is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament. The ISPL is scheduled to be held from March 6 to March 15 in Mumbai. The T10 league started with the match between Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai. The teams are owned by superstars from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Amitabh Bachchan owns Majhi Mumbai while Akshay Kumar is the owner of Srinagar Ke Veer. Hrithik Roshan owns Bangalore Strikers and Tamil star Suriya owns Chennai Singhams. Ram Charan is the owner of Falcon Risers Hyderabad while Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan together own Tiigers of Kolkata.