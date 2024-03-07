Asked If Kareena Kapoor Can Play Cricket, Saif Ali Khan Says, 'Of Course, She's A Pataudi'

Kareena and Saif at ISPL. (courtesy: KareenaKapoorKhanfan)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are the joint owners of Tiigers Of Kolkata at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), attended a press conference on the sidelines of the opening ceremony held in Mumbai on Wednesday. A video went viral from the press meet in which Kareena Kapoor can be seen answering the query if she can play cricket. In the video, when a journalist asks Kareena if she can play cricket, Saif Ali Khan promptly replies, "Of course, she's a Pataudi." With a big smile on her face, Kareena says, "No, but I try. I am not a great player. I didn't really hit the ball. But khelne ka aur dekhne ka maja bhi alag alag hota hai (The sheer joys of playing and watching a match are different)." So I am a spectator. I am an audience. Saif can be a player." Saif and Kareena can be seen wearing the same jersy at the event. Sharing the video, a fan page dedicated to Kareena Kapoor captioned it, "It's really lovely how Saifu supports her."

The opening ceremony of Indian Street Premier League was a starry affair. Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar and Boman Irani danced to the oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu at the opening ceremony. Here's a video clip in which Kareena and Ram Charan can be seen talking to each other.

Akshay Kumar, Saif,Suriya & Amitabh bachchan....

This is best one Iam seeing in yesterday interaction 🤩🤩

My childhood celebrity crush #KareenaKapoor with #RamCharan

🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/9tfm8Zilft — It's R€ & PK Trends™ (@AlwaysParandam) March 7, 2024

Here's another video clip in which Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor can be seen seated together.

Mega powers Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at ISPL opening ceremony#AmitabhBachchan#SaifAliKhan#KareenaKapoorpic.twitter.com/mh7KcYpVZR — Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) March 6, 2024

Indian Street Premier League is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament. The ISPL is scheduled to be held from March 6 to March 15 in Mumbai. The T10 league started with the match between Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai. The teams are owned by superstars from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Amitabh Bachchan owns Majhi Mumbai while Akshay Kumar is the owner of Srinagar Ke Veer. Hrithik Roshan owns Bangalore Strikers and Tamil star Suriya owns Chennai Singhams. Ram Charan is the owner of Falcon Risers Hyderabad while Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan together own Tiigers of Kolkata.