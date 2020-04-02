On Tanisha Mukerji's Birthday Post For Ajay Devgn, Kajol's Comments Take The Cake

Tanisha Mukerji shared this pic (courtesy tanishaamukerji)

Happy birthday, Ajay Devgn! The Shivaay actor received a birthday greeting on Instagram from Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukerji and its adorable. Tanisha, who addresses jiju Ajay Devgn as Jay, made an album of a few throwback photos and wrote: "Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit) #superhero brother in law! Have a phenomenal year!" Aww... how sweet is that? However, because of the coronavirus lockdown, Tanisha has come to terms with the fact that this year, she won't be able to attend Ajay's birthday celebrations at his home.

Sharing another photo of hers, from when her hair was coloured blonde, Tanisha wrote: "Me waiting for cake for Jays's birthday cake." LOL. Kajol briefly dropped in in the comments section to say: "Blondiee" and then "Will send you a virtual cake."

Sorry, Tanisha but Kajol's comments take the cake:

Tanisha Mukerji, who have been off the radar for some time, has become superbly active on Instagram ever since she self-isolated because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Social distancing, baby! Take this time to realise the good things in life are free! Love laugh cherish yourself!

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He has an impressive line-up of films including The Big Bull, Maidaan, Sooryavanshi and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Ajay Devgn celebrates his 51st birthday today.