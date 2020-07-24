On Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Release Day, Rhea Chakraborty Writes: 'Will Take Every Ounce Of Strength To Watch You'

Sushant and Rhea in a throwback photo (courtesy rhea_chakraborty)

Highlights "You are here with me," wrote Rhea Chakraborty

"I know you are," she added

"I will celebrate you and your love," she also said

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who described herself as "Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend" in a recent post, shared an emotional note on Instagram just hours ahead of Dil Bechara's release. "It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you," wrote the 28-year-old actress along with a film still of Sushant from Dil Bechara. Fondly remembering Sushant as "the hero" of her life, Rhea added: "You are here with me, I know you are. I will celebrate you and your love. The hero of my life. I know you will be watching this with us." Dil Bechara will remain Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie - the actor died last month .

Here's what Rhea Chakraborty posted for Sushant Singh Rajput.

A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty poured her heart out on Instagram with a note dedicated to Sushant: "You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore," read an excerpt.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. He allegedly died by suicide. An investigation is underway. Rhea Chakraborty is among the people that the Mumbai Police have spoken to in connection with Sushant's death. Last week, she addressed a post to Home Minister Amit Shah asking for a CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In another post, Rhea Chakraborty revealed that she's been called a "gold-digger" and slut-shamed by trolls after Sushant's death.