'Enough Is Enough': Rhea Chakraborty Reveals She's Received Rape And Death Threats

Rhea Chakraborty shared this picture. (Image courtesy: rhea_chakraborty)

Highlights Rhea was on the receiving end of vile comments on social media

"No one should be subjected to this kind of toxicity," said Rhea

She has featured in movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has had enough of the cyber bullies and in a strongly worded Instagram post, she put social media trolls in their place. The actress alleged that she was called a "gold-digger," a "murderer" and she was slut-shamed online but she decided to remain quite. However, after she received rape and death threats from an Instagram user, she slammed the trolls saying, "Enough is enough." Ms Chakraborty wrote, "I was called a gold digger... I kept quiet. I was called a murderer... I kept quiet. I was slut-shamed... I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me raped and murdered if I don't commit suicide."

Rhea Chakraborty also tagged the Instagram accounts of the cyber crime cell to report the Instagram user. She added, "Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat no one should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment."

Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured to be dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was on the receiving end of vile comments on her social media posts after the actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment last month. He died by suicide, the cops said. In June, Ms Chakraborty also recorded her statement with the Mumbai police, who are investigating Mr Rajput's death.

Rhea Chakraborty has featured in movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi.