Weekend Binge: Celebrating Sunny Deol's Birthday Weekend With His Best Performances

In a career spanning decades, Sunny Deol has established a significant mark in Hindi cinema as the quintessential action hero. The son of veteran actor Dharmendra, Sunny Deol commands attention with his flawless dialogue delivery and action-packed avatars. Remember his “yeh dhai kilo ka haath” dialogue? Forever iconic. But, let's not forget that Sunny Deol has also impressed fans with his romantic and comedy roles as well such as Dillagi, Betaab and Yamla Pagla Deewana. Now, on the occasion of his 67th birthday (on October 19), let's take a look at some of Sunny Deol's popular action films to binge-watch and have a great time with friends or family.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (June 15, 2001) - Zee5

From its iconic songs (read: Udja Kale Kawan, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke) to Tara Singh and Sakeena's (Ameesha Patel) unforgettable romance, Gadar is undoubtedly one of the best Sunny Deol movies. The scene where Sunny Deol uproots a hand pump can still garner loud cheers and whistles.

Ghayal (June 22, 1990) - YouTube

“Utaar ke phenk do ye wardi aur pehan lo Balwant Rai ke naam ka patta apne gale mei”. Yes, this dialogue is what defines an action flick. Sunny Deol was a treat to watch in this action-thriller where he played an amateur boxer Ajay Mehra seeking revenge from a sly businessman aka Amrish Puri.

Betaab (August 5, 1983) - Prime Video

Sunny Deol made his debut with this Rahul Rawail-directed film. Written by Javed Akhtar, Betaab also features Amrita Singh as the female lead. The main plot centres around two lovers who face familial difficulties due to their status gap. Betaab was remade in Kannada as Karthik and in Telugu as Samrat.

Border (June 13, 1997) - Prime Video

Admit it, you can still feel the goosebumps upon hearing the song Sandese Aate Hai from JP Dutta's Border. This patriotic tale is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The war drama had a star-studded cast, including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna. PS: Bring a pack of tissues before you start watching this movie.

Gadar 2 (11 August, 2023) - Prime Video

More than two decades after Gadar, director Anil Sharma came out with the film's sequel. With an equally brilliant storytelling, the action-thriller broke several box office records. The story focuses on the father-son duo of Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, played by Utkarsh Sharma. Heavy action sequences and feel-good songs make Gadar 2 a hit.

Ghatak: Lethal (November 15, 1996) - Zee5

Sunny Deol's action sequences in Ghatak can keep you glued to the screen. The story revolves around a kind-hearted wrestler Kashi Nath. Upon coming to Mumbai, he realises that a colony is being terrorised by a merciless gangster Katya. Kashi Nath swears to free the people from the tyrannical rule of the goon, despite losing his loved ones in the process.

Jeet (August 23, 1996) - YouTube

A love story with the right dose of drama. What else do you need for a perfect weekend binge? The plot narrates the story of Karan, a hitman who is assigned the responsibility of killing Raju, the partner of his love interest Kajal. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor play pivotal roles.

Ziddi (April 11, 1997) - Disney+Hotstar

Directed by Guddu Dhanoa, the film was filled with high-octane action with a short-tempered yet righteous Sunny Deol stealing the show. Raveena Tandon played the female lead.

Vishwatma (January 24, 1992) - YouTube

Sunny Deol as a police officer Prabhat teams up with a criminal Akash aka Chunky Panday to track a notorious gangster who goes missing. They follow him to Kenya, but the duo's mission faces obstacles. They land in dangerous situations after finding themselves at odds with a local police officer, Surya Pratap (Naseeruddin Shah).

Tridev (July 7, 1989) - Zee5

Quite like the title, Tridev is the story of three men from different backgrounds (a bandit, an exiled police officer and the son of a police commissioner) who come together for a common cause after being falsely framed by a smuggler. This commercially successful movie also features Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah and Madhuri Dixit in key roles.