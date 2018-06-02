On Sridevi And Boney Kapoor's Anniversary, Filmmaker Tweets 'My Soulmate Lives Within Me Forever'

"Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan... My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace, warmth and laughter lives within me forever...," this heart-wrenching message from Boney Kapoor arrived on late actress Sridevi's Twitter account, which now appears to be operated by the filmmaker. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi married on June 2 in 1996 - they welcomed Janhvi the following year and their younger daughter Khushi was born in 2000. In February this year, fans and the world of cinema witnessed the tragic end of Sridevi after she accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding festivities of nephew Mohit Marwah.
While colleagues and film industry celebrities from across the country mourned the legend, Sridevi was cremated with state honours in Mumbai, something which made her fans weep. Boney Kapoor's message for his late wife on Twitter has once again made all those who revered Sridevi, teary-eyed. Boney Kapoor also shared a video - a collage with moments featuring Sridevi and her close ones from the Dubai wedding. The video is a nostalgic tribute to the legend as it wraps with these words: "You were more than a legend, your vacuum will always be felt."
Last month, Sridevi was honoured with her first National Award - she was posthumously honoured with the Best Actress National Award for her role in MOM. Khushi, Janhvi and Boney Kapoor had collected the prize at the award ceremony, after which the filmmaker said in a statement: "I wish she was here. She truly deserved this award. It's so unfortunate that she is not here with us today to celebrate. I am grateful to the government of India, the I&B Ministry and the jury. It is a proud moment for all of us but sadly she is not here," reported PTI.
Later, Boney Kapoor added: "She has always given her best to all her films. Finally, unfortunately after she has left, that she has been awarded with this honour."
Sridevi died on February 22 by accidentally drowning and was brought to Mumbai three days later, after which she was cremated with state honours. MOM was Sridevi's 300th and last film. She filmed for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero before her death, which will be remembered as her last onscreen appearance.